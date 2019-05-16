Wal-Mart, Cisco help Wall Street open higher

Stocks open higher as positive earnings reports help investor look past lingering U.S.-China trade uncertainties, at least for now; Dow and Nasdaq both +0.6% , S&P +0.7% .

The Trump administration took steps to restrict Huawei's access to the U.S. market after Pres. Trump declared a national emergency to protect U.S. technology, adding to speculation about Chinese retaliation against U.S. companies.

European bourses edge higher, with Germany's DAX +0.6% , France's CAC +0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.6% .

In the U.S., Dow components Cisco Systems ( +5.1% ) and Wal-Mart ( +3.2% ) enjoy strong early gains after both companies beat earnings estimates.

Materials ( +0.9% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.8% ) and financials ( +0.7% ) top the early S&P sector leaderboard, while the utilities group ( +0.1% ) underperforms but still holds a slim gain.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing the two-year yield up 4 bps to 2.20% and the 10-year yield up 2 bps to 2.40%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.69.