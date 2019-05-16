Wal-Mart, Cisco help Wall Street open higher

Stocks open higher as positive earnings reports help investor look past lingering U.S.-China trade uncertainties, at least for now; Dow and Nasdaq both +0.6%, S&P +0.7%.
The Trump administration took steps to restrict Huawei's access to the U.S. market after Pres. Trump declared a national emergency to protect U.S. technology, adding to speculation about Chinese retaliation against U.S. companies.
European bourses edge higher, with Germany's DAX +0.6%, France's CAC +0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.6%.
In the U.S., Dow components Cisco Systems (+5.1%) and Wal-Mart (+3.2%) enjoy strong early gains after both companies beat earnings estimates.
Materials (+0.9%), consumer discretionary (+0.8%) and financials (+0.7%) top the early S&P sector leaderboard, while the utilities group (+0.1%) underperforms but still holds a slim gain.
U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing the two-year yield up 4 bps to 2.20% and the 10-year yield up 2 bps to 2.40%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.69.
U.S. WTI crude oil +1.2% to $62.80/bbl amid heightened Middle East tensions.
