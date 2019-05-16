Enservco jumps ~34% on Q1 earnings beat

Thinly traded Enservco shines (ENSV +33.5% ) as the company delivered solid Q1 results in virtually all key financial metrics; steady demand from E&P customers and process improvement initiatives played key role improved Q1 earnings.

Total revenue increased 29% Y/Y to $26.2M.

Well enhancement services revenue is up 29% to $24.8M, and generated generated income of $9.6M as compared to $6.2M last year.

Water transfer segment revenue increased 44% to $1.4M, but generated a loss of $0.76M compared to income of $0.038M due to the aforementioned cost overruns related to two line-freeze incidents.

The company says that despite higher costs, income from operations increased 65% to $5.3M, and adjusted EBITDA increased 49% to $7.2M with margin improved by 360bps to 27.3% led by improved operating efficiencies.

