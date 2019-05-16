Strike averted as Alcoa, union agree to extend labor deal

Alcoa (AA -1.1% ) says it agrees to extend its existing labor contract with the United Steelworkers to reach a new multi-year labor agreement covering ~1,700 employees at five U.S. locations.

The company and the union will recognize the existing contract, which was set to expire on May 15, allowing negotiations to continue; a new deadline has not been set.

Alcoa says the contract mostly affects workers at the Warrick Operations aluminum smelter and rolling mill in Indiana and at the Massena Operations smelter in New York.