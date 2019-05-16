Ubisoft -5.3% on Q4 miss, another game delay

Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) has taken a tumble, down 5.3% in U.S. trading, after its Q4 results missed expectations and the company again delayed the release of a highly anticipated pirate videogame, past next March.

For the fiscal year the company logged net bookings of €2.03B and operating income of €446M.

Sales of its key game The Division 2 disappointed, likely pressured by free battle-royale games Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Meanwhile, guidance also disappointed: For Q1, the company expects bookings of about €270M, down 29% Y/Y (though last year's quarter is a tough comparable boosted by Far Cry 5). For the full year, it sees net bookings of €2.185B and operating income of about €480M.

And the company delayed Skull & Bones again, saying "quality remains our No. 1 focus."

Morgan Stanley cut its price target to €77 from €80, pointing to the Division 2 miss as the key negative. Risk/reward is less attractive on the stock now, it says, and the fiscal 2020 release slate is loaded to the back end.