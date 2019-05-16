More on CUI Global's Q1 results

CUI Global (CUI +0.8% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 4.7% Y/Y to $23.01M.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 364 bps to 33.6%.

Loss from operations reduced to $3.09M from $3.78M a year ago.

SG&A expenses were $9.59M (+4.2% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 41.7% down by 22 bps.

Q1 Adj. EBITDA loss reduced to $1.97M from $2.73M a year ago.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.72M, compared to $2.9M a year ago.

Power and Electromechanical segment unaudited backlog was $19.6M and Energy segment unaudited backlog was $13.4M at March 31, 2019.

