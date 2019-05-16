Goldman makes a $750M buy to boost wealth management business

Goldman Sachs Group (GS +1.2% ) agrees to buy United Capital Financial for $750M in cash, accelerating its wealth management strategy and adding to its existing Ayco Financial Counseling business.

United Capital, a registered investment adviser with $25B of AUM and more than 220 financial advisers, serves 22,000 clients in more than 90 offices in the U.S.

Goldman's wealth management unit is comprised of Private Wealth Management and Ayco that together have almost $500B of assets under supervision.

