Minnesota wilderness area opened to copper mining; Antofagasta could benefit

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management yesterday renewed two mineral leases near the Boundary Waters Wilderness area in Minnesota, a key step in opening the area to copper mining despite opposition from conservation groups.

The BLM granted the hardrock mineral leases inside the Superior National Forest to Antofagasta's (OTC:ANFGF) Twin Metals Minnesota subsidiary to help expand domestic mining of "critical minerals" used in common appliances and products, saying it is beneficial to national security because it reduces foreign imports.

Twin Metals still must submit a formal mine plan of operation to the BLM, which will then analyze its potential environmental impacts.