Cisco +5.5% as results ease analyst worries over macro issues

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is up 5.5% , erasing its May dip, after it beat Q3 expectations with expanded margins and issued positive guidance for the current quarter, and bullish analysts have responded with price target hikes.

Jefferies notes organic growth has surpassed 4% for five straight quarters and thinks the P/E will increase as more investors buy into the strong narrative. The firm raised its price target to $62 from $55, implying 12% further upside beyond today's gains (shares are at $55.33).

Piper Jaffray had praise for how the company keeps performing even amid growing macroeconomic concerns. It raised its price target to $58 from $52.

Speaking of macro, management says it doesn't expect much of a hit from China tariffs and already accounted for that in the strong current-quarter guidance.

Earnings call slides

Earnings call transcript