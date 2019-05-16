Walmart guides select retailers higher

A solid earnings report from Walmart is providing a small lift to select names in the retail sector. Gainers include Costco (COST +1.5% ), Dollar Tree (DLTR +0.8% ), Ross Stores (ROST +1.5% ), Five Below (FIVE +0.8% ), Dollar General (DG +1.5% ) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA +1.3% ). There could be some relief that Walmart is passing on at least some tariff costs to consumers.

Also of note, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is 1.44% higher on the day. It's not the first time that P&G shares have taken their marching orders from Bentonville on earnings day.

