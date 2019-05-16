JPMorgan moves to No. 2 in Forbes Global 2000 list

In Forbes annual ranking of the world's largest public companies, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBF -1.4% ) retains the top spot for the seventh straight year.

JPMorgan (JPM +1.4% ) surpassed China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY +0.8% ) to take the second spot. Fourth place went to Agricultural Bank of China (OTCPK:ACGBY -0.1% ) followed by Bank of America (BAC +1.4% ) in the No. 5 ranking.

Apple (AAPL +0.2% ) was in sixth place, followed by Ping An Insurance Group (OTCPK:PIAIF), Bank of China (OTCPK:BACHF), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.7% ), and Wells Fargo (WFC +0.8% ).

The U.S. is home to the most companies, 575, in the Global 2000 list; 309 of the companies are based in China and Hong Kong, and 223 of them are based in Japan.

Related tickers: OTCPK:IDCBY, OTCPK:CICHF, OTCPK:ACGBF, OTCPK:PNGAY, OTCPK:BACHY, RDS.B, OTCPK:RYDAF