Northern Dynasty's Pebble project inks second native right-of-way deal

Northern Dynasty's (NAK +1.6% ) Pebble Partnership signs a right-of-way agreement with an Alaska Native group in the area, securing the right to use defined portions of its lands for the construction and operation of transportation infrastructure associated with the Pebble copper and gold project.

Iliamna Natives is an Alaska Native village corporation with extensive land holdings proximal to the Pebble site in southwest Alaska.

The right-of-way agreement is the second such deal the Pebble Partnership has reached with Native landowners to secure access to the project site for construction and operation of the proposed mine.