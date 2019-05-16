Quest Resource +6% post Q1 results beats

Quest Resource holding (QRHC +6.6% ) reports Q1 revenue increase of 7.9% Y/Y to $26.6M.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 268 bps to 17.1%; and operating income was $3k, compared to operating loss of $1.19M a year ago.

Adj. EBITDA increased 598.3% Y/Y to $796k, and margin expanded by 253 bps to 3%.

SG&A expenses were $4.21M (+12.3% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenue 15.8% up by 62 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $45.8k, compared to $1.79M a year ago.

About 40% of company’s stock ownership changed hands through the combination of an underwritten offering and a private transaction. Hampstead Park Capital Management made a significant commitment to the company.

“With the combination of expanding business from our existing customers and a growing pipeline of new customer opportunities, we continue to expect double-digit growth in top line and gross profit dollars this year and to generate mid-teen gross margins. Coupled with the operating leverage inherent in our business model, we expect to grow net income and adjusted EBITDA”, stated S. Ray Hatch, President and CEO.

