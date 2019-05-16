Soliton down 20% on bearish WDR report

Thinly traded micro cap Soliton (SOLY -20.1% ) slumps on double normal volume despite its announcement that its Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) Technology may prove advantageous in tattoo removal, potentially cutting the typical 10 visits needed for acceptable removal down to two or three.

This morning, White Diamond Research (WDR) published an article on SA that appears to have dampened any investor enthusiasm over the company's pronouncement.

WDR questions the originality and "newness" of RAP citing a September 2018 study evaluating Zimmer Biomet's off-the-shelf ZWave device (plus a picosecond laser) that showed 80% tattoo clearance after three sessions, better than the 72% clearance cited by SOLY for RAP + laser.

WDR also believes that RAP has limited upside in cellulite removal since there is a crowd of competitors already in the space.