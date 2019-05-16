Tech | On the Move

NASA chooses Maxar to study future space comms platform

|About: Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)|By:, SA News Editor

Maxar Technologies (MAXR +4.6%) has been chosen by NASA for a study of future space-based communications architecture, a platform that would be used for projects including human exploration of the solar system in the years ahead.

The company will study concepts to augment NASA's Space Network (currently a constellation of geosynchronous satellites called TDRS, and ground systems operating as a relay system for the satellites).

Part of the study will incorporate the idea of moving from a government-owned and managed service network to one commercially developed and operated.

