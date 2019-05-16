NTSB updates on fatal Model 3 accident involving Autopilot

The NTSB issues its preliminary report on a fatal accident involving a Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 in Delray Beach, Florida.

"Preliminary data from the vehicle show that the Tesla’s Autopilot system—an advanced driver assistance system that provides both longitudinal and lateral control over vehicle motion—was active at the time of the crash. The driver engaged the Autopilot about 10 seconds before the collision. From less than 8 seconds before the crash to the time of impact, the vehicle did not detect the driver’s hands on the steering wheel. Preliminary vehicle data show that the Tesla was traveling about 68 mph when it struck the semitrailer. Neither the preliminary data nor the videos indicate that the driver or the ADAS executed evasive maneuvers."

The agency says it continues to gather information on the operation of the Tesla's ADAS and the Tesla driver's actions leading up to the crash.

Shares of Tesla are down 1.50% .

