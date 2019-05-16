Gannett confirms total victory in proxy contest

Gannett (GCI -1.5% ) has confirmed reporting from yesterday that all eight of its board nominees won election in yesterday's annual meeting, based on preliminary counts.

That sent a competing slate from activist MNG/Digital First to defeat.

"Consistent with the interactions with our investors leading up to the meeting, this outcome demonstrates that Gannett shareholders recognize the continued progress we have made toward our ongoing digital transformation and agree that our strategic plan is the best path to deliver value for all Gannett shareholders," the company said.

"This is a win for an entrenched Gannett Board that has been unwilling to address the current realities of the newspaper business, and sadly a loss for Gannett and its shareholders," MNG replies. "If Gannett’s Board does not shift course from overpaying for non-core, aspirational and dilutive digital deals, we believe the stock will drop further.”