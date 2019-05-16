Noble Roman rallies 13.5% post Q1 results

Noble Roman (OTCQB:NROM +13.5% ) reports Q1 revenue decrease of 3.5% Y/Y to $1.6M.

Royalties and fees from non-traditional franchising were ~ $1.3M (+18.2% Y/Y) and fees from grocery store take-n-bake decreased 25% to $0.3M.

Gross margin increased 1,100 bps to 69%, operating margin increased 21 bps to 46.9%.

The first franchised location in Lafayette opened May 2, 2019 and has seen double the anticipated sales volume, averaging ~$57K/week for the period since it opened.

The company also announced that it has now opened 13 non-traditional franchised locations thus far in 2019.

Previously: Noble Roman's reports Q1 results (May. 15 2019)