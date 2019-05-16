Pounds falls as May agrees to discuss her exit plan

The British pound weakens 0.4% against the U.S. dollar after embattled U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May agrees that next month she'll set out a schedule for her exit.

Investors are anticipating more political turmoil and the possibility that hardline Brexiteer will replace May.

Before the PM succession, she'll try for a fourth time early next month to get her Brexit deal approved in Parliament.

Previously: Date set for next Brexit deal vote (May. 15 2019)ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP