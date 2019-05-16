More on Payment Data Systems Q1 results

Payment Data Systems (PYDS -1.6% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 13.8% Y/Y to $6.6M.

The revenue drivers of growth included growth in profitable ACH business coupled with revenue growth in prepaid and PayFac initiatives.

Gross margin declined 140 bps to 20.3%, due to shift in volume from profitable ACH business to Credit Card revenues, which lowered profit margin.

Adj. EBITDA was a loss of $0.33M compared to an adj. EBITDA loss of $0.23M Y/Y.

More than $856M of total dollars were processed in Q1, up 9% Y/Y.

Payment Data Systems continues to be in solid financial condition with cash and equivalents of $4.5M, which includes $1.8M net of fees of additional equity capital.

The Company is debt free.

“As electronic payments continue to become an integral and larger part of our economy, we believe Payment Data Systems’ comprehensive portfolio of products is ideally positioned to capitalize on this growing trend.” said Louis Hoch, President and CEO.

