Roan Resources -44% since Q1 earnings release

Roan Resources (ROAN -14.2% ) extends its steep slide following disappointing Q1 earnings and reduced full-year production guidance; shares have shed 44% since Roan issued its report after Tuesday's close.

Shares are downgraded to In-Line from Outperform with a $6 price target, cut from $10, at Imperial Capital, which says Roan's earnings missed expectations due to well performance, ethane rejection and weak natural gas liquids prices.

Imperial says its downgrade reflects liquidity concerns, Roan's high NGL production mix and uncertainty related to potential strategic alternatives.