Facebook purges 'inauthentic' content originating in Israel

Facebook's (FB +0.7% ) latest content purge is tied to "coordinated inauthentic behavior" originating in Israel, it says.

The company removed 265 Facebook/Instagram accounts, Facebook Pages, Groups and events, it says, with the activity of the behavior focused on "Nigeria, Senegal, Togo, Angola, Niger and Tunisia along with some activity in Latin America and Southeast Asia."

People represented themselves as locals despite the activity originating in Israel, and "the Page administrators and account owners frequently posted about political news, including topics like elections in various countries, candidate views and criticism of political opponents."

An investigation found that despite an attempt to conceal identities, some activity was linked to Israel's Archimedes Group, Facebook says.