Investors unmoved with Nektar's NKTR-255 data, shares down 8%

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR -8.1% ) slumps on over 20% higher volume in apparent reaction to preclinical NKTR-255 data that will be presented at the European Hematology Association Congress in Amsterdam June 13-16.

NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist designed to stimulate the immune system's natural killer (NK) cells, was incubated with certain CAR T cells, with and without CD19 antigen. Immunodeficient mice (NSG mice) received lymphoma cells, followed by a subtherapeutic dose of CAR T cells then weekly doses of NKTR-255.

The lymphoma cells were eliminated from the bone marrow by day 14 in mice receiving CAR T cells + and NKTR-255 on day 7, but not in those receiving CAR T cells alone. Investors appear to have been expecting more.

The company plans to advance the candidate into the clinic.