Supreme Cannabis acquires Blissco Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company (OTCQX:SPRWF +1.4%) to acquire, by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Blissco Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB:HSTRF -2.4%) not already owned by Supreme Cannabis.
The Arrangement is an all-stock transaction with a total value of ~C$48M. Each Blissco Share will be exchanged for 0.24 of a common share of Supreme Cannabis.
This transaction complements Supreme Cannabis growing brand portfolio and accelerate its growth as a premium wellness-focused cannabis company.
Supreme Cannabis has secured support from shareholders of Blissco representing ~52%, including CEO Damian Kettlewell.
