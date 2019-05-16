Supreme Cannabis acquires Blissco Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company (OTCQX:SPRWF +1.4% ) to acquire, by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Blissco Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB:HSTRF -2.4% ) not already owned by Supreme Cannabis.

The Arrangement is an all-stock transaction with a total value of ~C$48M. Each Blissco Share will be exchanged for 0.24 of a common share of Supreme Cannabis.

This transaction complements Supreme Cannabis growing brand portfolio and accelerate its growth as a premium wellness-focused cannabis company.

Supreme Cannabis has secured support from shareholders of Blissco representing ~52%, including CEO Damian Kettlewell.