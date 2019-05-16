WarnerMedia seals Reilly contract through 2022

WarnerMedia (T +1.8% ) has extended and sweetened its deal with Kevin Reilly, who's taking charge of all of the company's basic cable networks as well as an upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service.

The company extended his contract through 2022, and he'll be president of TBS, TNT and truTV (with truTV president Chris Linn departing WarnerMedia) as well as chief content officer of the high-stakes streaming offering.

Reilly had joined the then-Turner Entertainment in 2014, placed in charge of evolution at TBS and TNT.