Foreign oil companies eye potential Iraq exit on security concerns

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) is the latest global oil major to say it is closely monitoring the situation in Iraq amid rising geopolitical tension between Iran and the U.S.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and BP yesterday said they were monitoring the situation in Iraq, following an announcement from the U.S. embassy in Baghdad that it would remove non-emergency personnel from the country due to an "increased threat stream."

Shell has exited oil activities in Iraq but is the most active oil major in the gas sector through its gas-capture program in Basrah, while XOM, BP, Eni and Lukoil operate four of Iraq's largest oil fields: West Qurna 1 by XOM, Rumaila by BP, Zubair by Eni and West Qurna 2 by Lukoil.