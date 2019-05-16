China cuts its U.S. government debt stockpile to two-year low

China, the largest foreign holder of U.S. bonds, cut its holdings of U.S. government paper by $10B to $1.12T in March, a two-year low, according to Treasury International Capital data.

Still, other countries' central banks, sovereign wealth funds and foreign government institutions were willing to increase their holdings by $45B net to $4.07T.

Japan increased its pile to $1.08T from $1.07T, and the U.K. increased its holdings to $317B from $284B.

Hong Kong's holdings rose to almost $208B from $202B in the previous month.

