Geron down 6% on extended timeline for imetelstat in myelofibrosis

Geron (GERN -5.9% ) slips on below-average volume in apparent response to its revised development timeline for imetelstat in myelofibrosis.

Instead of finalizing its development plan by the end of next quarter subsequent to FDA feedback, it now expects its End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the agency to take place in Q1 2020, after which it will communicate its approach.

The company plans to complete the transition of the imetelstat program from former licensee Janssen by late Q3. It remains committed to conducting the Phase 3 part of the IMerge study in patients with low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes.