Occidental overpaying for Anadarko, Argus analyst says in downgrade

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.5% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus following OXY's $76/share purchase of Anadarko Petroleum, saying the company is overpaying for the assets with a bid well above Chevron's $65/share offer.

Argus analyst Bill Selesky believes OXY will have difficulty achieving the anticipated $3.5B cost synergies from the deal and argues Anadarko's liquefied natural gas and offshore assets are not a good strategic fit for OXY.

Selesky also says OXY's valuation multiple near the low end of the 52-week range is warranted.