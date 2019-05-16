Hedgeye sees huge upside for Luckin Coffee

Hedgeye adds Luckin Coffee (LK) to its Best Ideas List a day ahead of the Chinese upstart's IPO in the U.S.

Analyst Howard Penney sees 50% upside for the ADRs from the pricing range of $15 to $17 with Luckin's lower-priced, online model standing out in contrast to Starbucks.

IPO previews from Seeking Alpha contributors: Luckin Coffee IPO: BlackRock Financed The Chinese Starbucks by Wilsonville Capital and IPO Update: Luckin Coffee Readies $480 Million U.S. IPO by Donovan Jones.

Previously: Luckin Coffee sets initial IPO terms (May 6)