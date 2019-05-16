Sony, Microsoft team on innovation for game/entertainment streaming, AI

Sony (SNE +3.2% ) and Microsoft (MSFT +2.3% ) have signed a memorandum of understanding that will launch a partnership to explore innovations tied to the companies' direct-to-consumer entertainment and artificial intelligence efforts.

Sony shares have legged up higher on the news.

They'll explore using Microsoft Azure cloud solutions to support each of their services for game and content streaming, along with using existing Azure data center solutions for Sony's game and content streaming.

The two companies will also consider collaboration on semiconductors and AI, possibly including jointly developing new intelligent image sensors, and otherwise incorporating Microsoft AI breakthroughs in Sony consumer products.