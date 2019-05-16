Zai Lab on go with China study of antibiotic combo

The China National Medical Products Administration has signed off on Zai Lab's (ZLAB -4%) application to conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial there evaluating ETX2514SUL, a fixed-dose combination of a broad spectrum β-lactamase inhibitor with sulbactam, for the treatment of pneumonia and blood stream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant the bacterium A. baumannii.
The China study is part of the global ATTACK trial that will enroll ~300 patients across 18 countries.
ZLAB acquired the rights to ETX2514SUL in Asia Pacific from Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX -5%) in about a year ago.
