Zai Lab on go with China study of antibiotic combo

The China National Medical Products Administration has signed off on Zai Lab's (ZLAB -4% ) application to conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial there evaluating ETX2514SUL, a fixed-dose combination of a broad spectrum β-lactamase inhibitor with sulbactam, for the treatment of pneumonia and blood stream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant the bacterium A. baumannii.

The China study is part of the global ATTACK trial that will enroll ~300 patients across 18 countries.