Deere Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Deere (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.63 (+15.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.19B (+4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, de has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Deere: Has The Outlook Worsened?