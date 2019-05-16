Positive read on used Harley prices

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman notes that one-year old Harley Davidson (HOG +1.1% ) motorcycles are selling at an average discount of 7% vs. the 14% discount for similar models a year ago. The 7% spread is also the thinnest since 2013.

Despite the good read on used bike pricing, Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on HOG and price target of $35 as it waits to see if the increase in delinquencies reported by the company's loan unit recently were a temporary blip from new software hiccups.