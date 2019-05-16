California bill that would cut oil and gas drilling will not pass this year - report

Shares of California Resources (CRC +9.9% ) spike on headlines that California bill AB-345 will not be approved this year, although the legislation may be considered again next year.

The bill would require all new oil and gas development or enhancement operation not on federal land to be "located at least 2,500 ft. from a residence, school, childcare facility, playground, hospital or health clinic," starting Jan. 1, 2020, which likely would sharply restrict energy production in the state.