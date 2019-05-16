Las Vegas Sands aims high in Osaka

Las Vegas Sands (LVS +1.4% ) global development exec George Tanasijevich reiterates that the casino operator is "well positioned" to win an integrated resort bid in Osaka, Japan.

"We’re the only operator that has active operation in the top three integrated resort markets in the world, and they’re all distinctively different," he noted at an industry event in Tokyo.

Osaka is considered likely to be awarded one of up to three casino licenses that will be doled out initially by the government.

Las Vegas Sands is looking for a local partner in Japan, but wants to have more than a 50% controlling interest in any joint venture.