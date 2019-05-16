What to watch in Nvidia's Q1 print

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) reports Q1 results after the bell. Last quarter, the company guided revenue of about $2.156B to $2.244B with a 59% gross margin and $755M in operating expenses.

Consensus revenue estimates: Gaming, $0.93B; Professional Visualization, $289.9M; Datacenter, $663.7M; Auto, $162.3M; OEM and IP, $111.5M.

Sector importance: Nvidia's print follows Intel's slashed FY outlook, which has some analysts and investors nervous about the hoped-for H2 recovery in the semi space. The sector is already shaky today after the U.S. ban on supplying to Huawei.

