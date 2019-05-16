TransDigm has 'predatory approach,' Pentagon official tells Congress

TransDigm (TDG +3.2% ) engaged in a "predatory approach" in its dealings with the Pentagon, Under Secretary of Defense Comptroller David Norquist told a U.S. House hearing today on the department's audit plan.

"They went and they bought license for things where there was no other competitor - attached to large assets like aircraft where the department couldn’t function without it, and if they were under $2M the rules do not require them to disclose cost," Norquist said.

TDG executives testified yesterday after a Pentagon-endorsed investigation found the company made profits exceeding 1,000% on some spare parts and equipment.