Commodities  | On the Move | M&A

Iamgold seeking potential sale - Bloomberg

|About: IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)|By:, SA News Editor

Iamgold (IAG +9.8%) spikes higher in reaction to a Bloomberg report that it is exploring a potential sale of all or part of the company; shares were halted in Toronto trade for a time after rising as much as 11%.

IAG is working with advisers and has spoken to several potential buyers, according to the report.

IAG's apparent decision to explore a sale follows several major mergers among gold miners, including Newmont Mining's $12B acquisition of GoldCorp and Barrick Gold's $7.8B deal for Randgold Resources.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox