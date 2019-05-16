Iamgold seeking potential sale - Bloomberg

Iamgold (IAG +9.8% ) spikes higher in reaction to a Bloomberg report that it is exploring a potential sale of all or part of the company; shares were halted in Toronto trade for a time after rising as much as 11%.

IAG is working with advisers and has spoken to several potential buyers, according to the report.

IAG's apparent decision to explore a sale follows several major mergers among gold miners, including Newmont Mining's $12B acquisition of GoldCorp and Barrick Gold's $7.8B deal for Randgold Resources.