Amazon could buy Google's ad tech rival - Bloomberg

Amazon (AMZN +1.7% ) is reportedly close to buying the ad-serving tech of bankrupt Sizmek, according to Bloomberg sources.

The deal could be announced as early as next week.

Sizmek's Ad Server helps customers place spots around the internet then measures effectiveness and directly competes with Google's (GOOG +1.4% )(GOOGL +1.3% ) Marketing Platform (formerly DoubleClick).