Amazon could buy Google's ad tech rival - Bloomberg

Amazon (AMZN +1.7%) is reportedly close to buying the ad-serving tech of bankrupt Sizmek, according to Bloomberg sources.
The deal could be announced as early as next week.
Sizmek's Ad Server helps customers place spots around the internet then measures effectiveness and directly competes with Google's (GOOG +1.4%)(GOOGL +1.3%) Marketing Platform (formerly DoubleClick).
Amazon is a growing player in digital advertising, which is led by Google and Facebook. Google's ad business last quarter grew at the slowest pace since 2015, suggesting Amazon has chipped away some market share.
