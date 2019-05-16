Disruptive tech dents profits for Japanese, South Korean automakers

Fitch sees further pressure building up on Japanese and Korean automakers from the fundamental shift in the industry towards new forms of car ownership and mobility, as well as an accelerating trend towards electric cars.

"We believe margins are unlikely to expand significantly in the current fiscal year and are at risk of contracting thereafter. Competition for future technological leadership is fierce, with new players such as ride-hailing services and tech companies investing aggressively in innovative technologies and services," warns the ratings agency.

Japanese and Korean auto manufacturers are increasing spending on R&D and investment in tech companies in response to the challenges from disruptive technology.