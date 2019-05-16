CAE Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

CAE (NYSE:CAE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 17th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.44 (+18.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$945.05M (+21.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cae has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.