Boeing completes 737 MAX software update, sending shares higher

Boeing (BA +2.4% ) surges after saying it had completed development of a software update for its 737 MAX jets, along with associated simulator testing and engineering test flights.

Boeing says it has flown the 737 MAX with updated MCAS software for more than 360 hours on 207 flights to date.

The company says it is providing additional information to address Federal Aviation Administration requests that include detail on how pilots interact with the airplane controls and displays in different flight scenarios, and will work with the FAA to schedule its certification test flight and submit final certification documentation.

"We're making clear and steady progress and are confident that the 737 MAX with updated MCAS software will be one of the safest airplanes ever to fly," says CEO Dennis Muilenburg.