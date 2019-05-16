Goldman's muni junk fund steps into IG for a bit - Bloomberg

Goldman Sachs's $7.3B High Yield Municipal Fund has moved money away from the municipal junk-bond market as it waits for prices of the lowest-rated state and local government debt to subside, Bloomberg reports.

By the end of April, the third-biggest fund focused on muni junk bonds had ~62% of its assets in investment-grade securities, its biggest move ever out of so-called junk.

"What we’re hoping for is there’s a new round of opportunities in the muni market over the course of 2019 or 2020," said Ben Barber, head of municipal bonds at Goldman's asset management arm.

Goldman isn't the first to warn about the $3.8T muni market that finances shopping malls, charter schools, retirement homes, and other projects. With interest rates staying low, investors have piled money into the riskiest paper in search of higher yields, fueling a 5.7% return this year, according to the Bloomberg Barclays index.

Analysts at Bank of America and UBS have also advised investors to stay away from high-yield muni bonds, unsure of when the decade-long expansion will end.

ETFs: HYD, NMZ, MAV, MHI, HYMB, CXE, CMU, SHYD, MHF