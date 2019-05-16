Apollo Investment speeds lower risk loan origination

Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV) fiscal Q4 net investment income per share of 47 cents exceeds the consensus estimate of 45 cents and compares with 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $31.8M vs. $20.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value per share of $19.06 at March 31, 2019 compares with $19.03 at Dec. 31, 2018.

"Given the recent reduction in our asset coverage requirement, we have accelerated the origination of lower risk loans," says CEO Howard Widra.

Intends to use incremental investment capacity to invest in first lien floating rate loans sourced by Apollo's Direct Origination platform.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET. Previously: Apollo Investment beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (May. 16 2019)