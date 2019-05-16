Applied Materials +4% on Q2 beats, in-line guide

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) pops 4.4% after top and bottom line beats in Q2 with revenue down 23% Y/Y. The Q3 outlook has revenue within $150M of $3.525B (consensus: $3.55B) and EPS of $0.67 to $0.75 (consensus: $0.70).

Revenue breakdown: Semiconductor Systems, $2.18B (consensus: $2.15B); Applied Global Services, $984M (consensus: $977.8M); Display and Adjacent Markets, $348M (consensus: $340.0M).

Adjusted gross margin matched consensus at 43.5%. Operating margin was down 6.9 points on the year to 22.4%.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

