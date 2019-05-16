Boot Barn +3% after strong rodeo season

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) reports same store sales increased 8.7% in Q1, inclusive of an increase in retail store same store sales of 9.8%. The strong results coincided with rodeo season in Texas.

Gross profit was 190 bps to 32.9% sales off a 150 bps improvement in the retailer's merchandise margin rate. The higher merchandise margin was driven by better full-price selling, growth in exclusive brand penetration, and a benefit from lower shrink.

Looking ahead, Boot Barn expects to open or acquire 25 stores in FY20. Same store sales growth of approximately 5.0% is anticipated for the full fiscal year.

Shares of BOOT are up 2.69% AH.

