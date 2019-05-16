Stocks post third straight gain, helped by Walmart, Cisco earnings
May 16, 2019 4:20 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Stocks scored broad gains, as stronger than expected earnings from Walmart and Cisco Systems as well as a pickup in April housing starts helped lift investor sentiment.
- Worries over the U.S.-China trade dispute led to a massive stock selloff to start the week, but the S&P, Dow and Nasdaq are all just mildly lower for the week after three straight winning sessions.
- All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 rose in today's trade, led by gains in the materials (+1.4%), financials (+1%) and technology (+0.9%) groups.
- But many stocks in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (-1.7%) did not participate in today's gains following Pres. Trump's order protecting U.S. technology from "foreign adversaries," an attempt to restrict Huawei from conducting business with U.S. companies, which include the likes of Qualcomm and Lumentum.
- U.S. Treasury prices slipped amid today's risk-on mindset, pushing the two-year yield 4 bps higher to 2.20% and the 10-year yield up 3 bps to 2.41%.
- U.S. WTI crude oil settled +1.4% to $62.87/bbl.