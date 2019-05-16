First Industrial Realty notes offering to refinance $107M of debt

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) will issue $150M of fixed-rate senior notes in a private placement offering.

Coupon rate of 3.97%.

Also in a note and guaranty agreement to issue the notes; 10-year term and effective interest rate of 4.23% reflecting the settlement of interest rate protection agreements related to the offering.

Offering proceeds to effectively refinance $72M of secured debt paid off in Q1 plus an additional $35M that First Industrial plans to pay off in H2 at a weighted average interest rate of 7.74%.

Sees closing the offering on or about July 23, 2019.