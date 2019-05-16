Pinterest -17% on wider loss, downside FY view

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares plunge 17.2% after the first post-IPO earnings print beat revenue estimates with 54% Y/Y growth and missed with a wider than expected loss of $0.32.

The downside FY19 outlook has revenue of $1.055-$1.080B (consensus: $1.09B) with adjusted EBITDA loss of $70M to $45M.

Global MAU's increased 22% Y/Y to 291M. Global ARPU increased 26% Y/Y to $0.73. Both metrics were largely driven by international growth.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to -19% from last year's -35%.

