Waitr Holdings to offer shares

Waitr Holdings (NASDAQ:WTRH) launches a proposed follow-on public offering of shares.

Waitr also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the proposed offering.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including potential acquisitions, expansion into new markets, working capital and the repayment of debt.

Jefferies and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers.

WTRH -1.16% after hours to $7.72.

Source: Press Release